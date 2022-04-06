DANBURY, Conn. — Gregory Hussey stopped all 32 shots he faced as the Watertown Wolves blanked the Danbury Hat Tricks, 3-0, in a Federal Prospects Hockey League game on Wednesday night at Danbury Ice Arena.
Cole McKechney provided a goal and an assist while Andrew Harrison and Colin Chmelka each contributed a goal for Watertown (40-11-3), which clinched the top seed for the upcoming playoffs last weekend.
Peter Di Salvo made 28 saves for Danbury (32-19-3), which has lost three straight and is in third place behind the Columbus River Dragons.
Watertown travels to Delaware to take on the Thunder for games at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. The Wolves will host the Thunder at 4 p.m. Sunday at Watertown Municipal Arena to wrap up the three-game set.
