FRASER, Mich. — Sparked by shorthanded goals from Brendan Hussey and Trevor Lord — within a span of 38 seconds in the first period — the Watertown Wolves rallied for a 4-1 victory over the Motor City Rockers on Saturday night in a Federal Prospects Hockey League game at Big Boy Arena.
Hussey finished with two goals and goalie Greg Hussey, who is his brother, made 36 saves for the Wolves.
With Watertown trailing 1-0 in the first period, Hussey scored his shorthanded goal with 1:23 remaining, with Elijah Wilson assisting.
Lord followed with his tally with 45 seconds left in the frame, with Michael Mann assisting, which also proved to be the game-winning goal.
Larry Yellowknee and Hussey each added a goal in the third period for the Wolves, who snapped a four-game losing skid.
Josh Colton scored in the first period for the Rockers and goalie Trevor Babin finished with 37 saves.
Watertown (12-17) split the two-game weekend series with Motor City (16-16), with both games being played in Michigan.
On Friday night, Scott Coash scored the deciding goal unassisted 4:44 into the third period as Motor City edged Watertown, 3-2.
Babin stopped 28 of 30 shots faced for the Rockers.
Motor City struck quickly by scoring two goals within a span of 52 seconds early in the first period. Everett Thompson scored a goal 2:56 elapsed and Connor Inger followed, with Devon Fields assisting on both tallies.
The Wolves drew to within 2-1 on Larry Yellowknee’s goal in the final minute of the period, with Brendan Hussey assisting.
After Coash scored early in the third period, Watertown’s Parker Moskal scored a power-play goal 8:53 into the period.
Goalie Owen Liskiewicz finished with 38 saves for the Wolves.
Watertown will travel to play at Carolina next Friday and Saturday before returning to host the Danbury Hat Tricks for three consecutive nights on Feb. 9-11 at Watertown Municipal Arena.
■ Earlier this week, the Wolves sent forward Jackson Bond to Mississippi to complete an earlier trade. Watertown also acquired forward Don Carter, Jr. in a trade with Elmira for future considerations. The Wolves also released forwards Rocco DiCostanzo and Thomas McGuire.
