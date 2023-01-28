FRASER, Mich. — Sparked by shorthanded goals from Brendan Hussey and Trevor Lord — within a span of 38 seconds in the first period — the Watertown Wolves rallied for a 4-1 victory over the Motor City Rockers on Saturday night in a Federal Prospects Hockey League game at Big Boy Arena.

Hussey finished with two goals and goalie Greg Hussey, who is his brother, made 36 saves for the Wolves.

