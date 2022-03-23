WATERTOWN — Alexander Jmaeff continues to enjoy his first season of pro hockey with the Watertown Wolves and on Wednesday night recorded a personal milestone.
Jmaeff, a rookie winger, scored three goals and assisted on another to spark the Wolves to a 7-4 triumph over the Danbury Hat Tricks in a Federal Prospects Hockey League game before a crowd of 452 at Watertown Municipal Arena.
With the effort, Jmaeff reached and surpassed the 40-goal mark this season for league-leading Watertown (37-10-2).
“It feels good, but give credit to the guys around me,” Jmaeff said. “My linemates, we have a really good team this year and I’m just doing my job out there.”
“He’s been great for us,” Watertown coach Brent Clarke said of the 28-year-old Jmaeff. “I hope he’s a candidate for rookie of the year because he’s been playing unbelievable, we missed him there for a couple weeks when he had to go back to school.”
Jmaeff has now scored 41 goals in 42 games with the Wolves this season while mostly playing on a line with Justin MacDonald and Lane King, who scored twice on the night.
“It’s a blast, we’ve got a great group of guys out there,” said Jmaeff, who hails from Creston, British Columbia. “We’re just trying to do the best we can as a team, we’ve got high standards for ourselves and when we’re winning games like this and playing our game, that’s all that matters.”
Said Clarke: “These guys are playing well and it doesn’t matter who I put on either side, it seems to work out. They’ve good a really good connection and are really tight.”
Jmaeff also entered the night with 75 points, including 37 assists, for Watertown, which is running away with the league’s regular-season title.
“He’s just a really good player and him and Justin have played together for most of the season and Jammer just finds a way to score big goals,” King said of Jmaeff. “He’s in the right spots, he’s working hard, but he’s one of those guys that just gets the goals. Some guys just have it, and I’m lucky right now to be playing with two guys that have 40-something, 50 something goals.”
Jmaeff and MacDonald have now combined for 98 of Watertown’s league-leading 247 goals this season.
“I think we’re (near) a 100 goals plus for goal differential, so we’re having a pretty good offensive year,” Jmaeff said. “But like I said, again what we’re working on right now is team defense and not giving up too many, that’s what is going to make us successful going into the playoffs.”
MacDonald reached and surpassed the 50-goal season mark for the first time in his career this season in leading the way for Jmaeff.
“Justin is a longtime player and it’s been a real treat being able to play with him all year,” Jmaeff said. “We’re playing well together.”
With the playoffs about a month away, Watertown and Danbury came into the night as the top two teams in the circuit.
The Wolves continue to lead the league in points (109) and win percentage (.741), as well as in fewest goals allowed (153).
“These are big points, we’re definitely going to see Danbury at some point of the playoffs, so it’s good preparation playing them right now,” Jmaeff said.
Watertown has 10 games remaining in the regular season, including two against the Hat Tricks, capped by its regular-season finale when it hosts Danbury on April 15.
“It’s been good, it’s been a long season and we’ve had a lot of travel lately,” King said. “So we’ve got like 10 games left, so it will be nice to hopefully start ramping up heading into the playoffs. It was a good win, but we’ve got to start getting 60-minute performances.”
Jmaeff scored 3:16 into the game to set the pace as he redirected a shot by MacDonald from the right faceoff circle and past Danbury goalie Peter Di Salvo.
Watertown led 2-0 on King’s unassisted goal from in close with 9:55 left in the opening period before Danbury’s Jon Stephansson scored with 8:33 left in the period.
But despite Danbury setting the pace later in the period, Andrew Harrison provided the Wolves with a lift with his goal with one second left in the frame, which was set up by Colin Chemelka for a 3-1 advantage.
Yet the Hat Tricks struck quickly in the second period as after Kodiak Whiteduck scored 57 seconds in and Brett Jackson followed with the tying goal 1:56 into the frame.
The second goal chased Breandan Colgan, who was replaced by fellow rookie goalie Adam Beukeboom.
Then only 54 seconds later, Chmelka put Watertown up again with his goal, this time at 4-3, with Brendan Hussey assisting.
Jmaeff followed with back-to-back goals within 21 seconds, with Josh LaBelle and Taylor assisting on each tally, to lead 6-3 with 3:56 remaining in the second period.
Cory Anderson drew Danbury within two goals with his tally with 3:10 left in the period.
Beukeboom stopped 20 of 21 shots faced to record the win for the Wolves and Troy Taylor registered four assists.
Goalie Peter Di Salvo finished with 54 saves for Danbury (31-17-3), which entered the night sitting in second place in the league.
“I’m very blessed, I took two years off and wasn’t sure if I was going to play hockey again,” Jmaeff added. “And I kind of got my feet wet by getting back into it with a couple tryouts and ended up here with Clarkie and JMac, they brought me in here. So it’s been an absolute blessing and I’m just so thankful to be playing hockey again and especially with these guys, it’s something special.”
n NOTES: Hussey’s assist on Chmelka’s goal was his first point in four games with the Wolves. ... Watertown has now won 10 of 14 meetings with Danbury this season. ... The Wolves will travel to Michigan to play a three-game set at the Port Huron Prowlers Friday through Sunday.
