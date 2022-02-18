LOCAL PRO HOCKEY
WATERTOWN — Alexander Jmaeff and Andrew Harrison each scored a pair of goals to spark the Watertown Wolves to a 6-1 victory Friday night in a Federal Prospects Hockey League game before 850 fans at Watertown Municipal Arena.
Goalie Adam Beukeboom made 13 saves for the league-leading Wolves (27-6-1).
Cole McKechney and Michael Mann each tallied a goal for Watertown, which won its third straight game.
Ryan Devine and Justin MacDonald each recorded two assists for the Wolves, who scored four goals in the first period and another in the second to forge a 5-0 lead. Nikita Andrusenko scored a goal to lead Delaware (2-30-1), which was outshot, 52-14.
Watertown will host Binghamton at 4 p.m. Sunday before playing at Binghamton at 6 p.m. Monday.
