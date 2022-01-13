LOCAL PRO HOCKEY
DANBURY, Conn. — Alexander Jmaeff scored two goals and Justin MacDonald totaled four points, including three assists, to spark the Watertown Wolves to a 5-3 victory over the Danbury Hat Tricks on Thursday night in a Federal Prospects Hockey League game at Danbury Ice Arena.
The league-leading Wolves (20-3) extended their winning streak to 11 games.
Goalie Luke Cohen made 30 saves for Watertown, which hasn’t lost since Dec. 8 at Danbury, 4-1.
Watertown’s Maxime Guyon tallied a goal and assisted on another and Cole McKechney scored a goal.
Tobias Odjick scored a pair of goals to lead Danbury (15-7-2).
The Wolves will play at Binghamton at 3 p.m. Sunday before returning to host Danbury at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Watertown Municipal Arena.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.