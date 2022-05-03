WATERTOWN — The Watertown Wolves drive to win yet another championship is now complete.
It took more than 90 minutes of hockey, but the Wolves secured their latest Federal Prospects Hockey title, working overtime Monday night.
Lane King scored with 9 minutes, 52 seconds remaining in the second overtime, with Ahmed Mahfouz assisting, to lift Watertown to a 3-2 triumph over the Columbus River Dragons in the third and deciding game of series before 835 fans at Watertown Municipal Arena.
The Wolves prevailed in what is believed to be the longest game in league history.
“It definitely feels it and is the longest game I ever played,” Wolves team captain Justin MacDonald said. “We’re exhausted, but we knew all the hard work that we did In the gym and doing all that stuff, it was going to pay off. They were wearing down, it was just a matter of time. And we buried (that goal), we won it.”
“There’s like not even words for this,” King said. “We put in seven months of work for this day, and we battled adversity and we just never quit.”
King finished off a rebound of Mahfouz shot to beat Columbus goalie Bailey MacBurnie.
“From what I remember, I was driving the net and Mahfouz made a great move to the net and he shot it and the rebound popped out, and I just hammered it as hard as I could. After that, I don’t really know what the heck happened.”
Watertown rookie goalie Adam Beukeboom made 52 saves, including stopping all 15 shots faced after regulation.
“Our goalie played unbelievable for 90 minutes, and without him, we don’t get this,” King said.
The Wolves, who came into the playoffs as the only team in league history with multiple titles, now have won an unprecedented three crowns.
Watertown won its first league title in the 2014-15 season and later in 2017-18.
“Oh my god, my heart was beating out of my chest there,” Watertown coach Brent Clarke said of the outcome. “I just believed in the guys and the guys believed in each other, I knew we were going to win this and bring it back to hockey town here.”
MacDonald, who recorded two assists, including assisting on King’s game-winner, was selected as the playoff Most Valuable Player.
“This is an amazing feeling,” said MacDonald, who totaled 11 points in the playoffs, including six goals. “We battled, we’ve had some tough times this year with travel and everything, but just battled and it paid off here.”
Mahfouz and Jimmy Lodge also scored for the Wolves, who won the final two games of the series, including a 4-1 win Sunday night, bouncing back after losing the first game at Columbus, 3-2, on Friday.
“It’s surreal, man, unbelievable,” said Mahfouz, who has now won a FPHL title with four different teams. “We come out on top in a game like that, there’s no better feeling. Especially with me going out like this.”
Watertown struck first in the game as Mahfouz scored 7:01 elapsed as he took a feed from MacDonald, cruised into the slot and ripped a drive past MacBurnie.
John Riley tied the game at 1-1 for Columbus 6:10 into the second period on a fluttering shot from the right faceoff circle that eluded Beukeboom.
Then with the Wolves on a 5-on-3 man advantage, Lodge put his team back in front as he took a pass from Mahfouz and fired a drive from the slot past MacBurnie with 9:35 left in the period.
Josh Pietrantonio tied the game for Columbus with 2:56 left in the period, scoring from deep in right faceoff circle, with Jake Grade assisting.
Beukeboom stopped all 11 shots he faced in the third period, including denying John Riley’s bid in close with 12 seconds remaining in regulation.
MacBurnie was also perfect in the period, stopping all 14 Watertown shots.
Beukeboom foiled Pietrantonio backhand attempt with 3:30 left in the first overtime.
Along with Lodge’s power-play goal, the Wolves won the special teams battle as they fended off all six Columbus power plays.
The Wolves also killed off a crucial penalty in the first overtime, with Beukeboom making three saves.
MacBurnie, a rookie, finished with 43 saves for Columbus.
Beukeboom, who joined the Wolves this season, won three of four starts in the playoffs.
“I’ve played all over the place,” said Beukeboom, who previously won a pro championship while playing in Iceland. “But coming here and playing with this group of guys, it’s been great, it’s incredible. And this is my first North American (championship), so that’s pretty cool.”
Clarke also coached the Wolves to their first league title in ’15, in their maiden season, then known as the Federal Hockey League.
“The team is unbelievable, everyone in that (dressing) room, they’re unbelievable,” Clarke said. “We’re a family and it shows.”
Mahfouz previously won league championships with Akwesanse in the league’s inaugural season of 2010-11, as well as with Dayton (2013-14) and Port Huron (2015-16).
“Four different teams, four rings,” said Mahfouz, who said he is retiring after 12 league seasons. “They always say the next one is the best one, but I don’t have a next one in my career, so this is going to be the best one for me.”
King added about winning a championship: “No matter what was headed our way, we just answered it and we just stuck together. The city of Watertown deserves this, the fans deserve it and everyone on our team deserves it.”
