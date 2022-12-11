Leeson’s late goal leads Elmira past Watertown

WATERTOWN — Tate Leeson scored with less than six minutes to go in regulation as the Elmira Mammoth escaped with a 2-1 Federal Prospects Hockey League victory over the Watertown Wolves on Sunday night in a makeup game at Watertown Municipal Arena.

Dalton Anderson opened the scoring and goalie Harley White made 44 saves for Elmira (5-13), which had lost the opening two games of the three-game weekend set with Watertown (7-10).

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.