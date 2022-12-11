WATERTOWN — Tate Leeson scored with less than six minutes to go in regulation as the Elmira Mammoth escaped with a 2-1 Federal Prospects Hockey League victory over the Watertown Wolves on Sunday night in a makeup game at Watertown Municipal Arena.
Dalton Anderson opened the scoring and goalie Harley White made 44 saves for Elmira (5-13), which had lost the opening two games of the three-game weekend set with Watertown (7-10).
