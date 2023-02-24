HARRINGTON, Del. — Fabian Lehner provided two goals and one assist as the Watertown Wolves scored the game’s last six goals in a 6-1 rout of the Delaware Thunder on Friday night in a Federal Prospects Hockey League game at Centre Ice Arena.
Parker Moskal netted a goal and an assist, while Samuel Hrabcak dished out three assists for Watertown (16-20-2). Owen Liskiewicz stopped 28 shots and Chris Corgan handed out a pair of assists for the Wolves.
