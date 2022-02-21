Local pro hockey
BINGHAMTON — Justin Levac scored twice as the Binghamton Black Bears beat the Watertown Wolves, 5-3, in a Federal Prospects Hockey League game Monday night at the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena.
Former Wolves player Tyler Gjurich recorded a goal and an assist as did Danny Vanderwiel for Binghamton (20-17). Owen Liskiewicz made 34 saves for the Black Bears, who split the home-and-home series with the league-leading Wolves (28-7-1).
Justin MacDonald and Ahmed Mahfouz each generated a goal and an assist for Watertown. Adam Beukeboom stopped 28 shots for the Wolves.
Watertown will play a home-and-home series against Danbury on Friday and Saturday, with the first game at 7:30 p.m. at the Watertown Municipal Arena.
n Alexander Jmaeff scored two goals, and Lane King and MacDonald each added a goal and two assists to spark the Wolves to a 7-3 win over the Black Bears on Sunday at Watertown Municipal Arena.
