HARRINGTON, Del. — Jimmy Lodge scored the deciding goal with one minute and 56 seconds remaining in regulation as the Watertown Wolves edged the Delaware Thunder, 3-2, Friday night in a Federal Prospects Hockey League game at Delaware Fairgrounds Center Ice Arena.
Rookie goalie Adam Beukeboom made 30 saves for the league-leading Wolves (42-11-3).
Watertown built a 2-0 lead as Cole McKechney scored 2:43 into the game and Brendan Hussey followed with a shorthanded goal in the final minute of the second period.
Delaware came back to tie the game on consecutive power plays within a span of 38 seconds from Justin LaPorte and Alex Soucy, with Soucy’s goal coming 5:41 into the third period.
Goalie Trevor Babin stopped 40 of 43 shots faced for the last-place Thunder (7-41-2).
The Wolves play at Delaware at 7 today before returning to host the Thunder at 4 p.m. Sunday.
