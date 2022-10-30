WATERTOWN — Trevor Lord and the new-look Wolves continue to settle in nicely with their new teammates.
Lord scored the deciding goal in overtime and goalie Travis Smith, also a rookie, made 25 saves as Watertown edged the Elmira Mammoth, 6-5, on Saturday night in a Federal Prospects Hockey League game before a crowd of 625 at Watertown Municipal Arena.
“It was a little wild, that’s for sure, but it was a nice win,” Lord said.
Lord scored with three minutes and 19 seconds remaining in the extra session. He moved in alone and beat Mammoth goalie Trevor Micucci for the game winner.
“I’m really excited, my first one, first pro goal, you can’t complain about that,” Lord said. “And when you do it in overtime and get the team the win, it’s even better.”
Smith and the Wolves (3-1) completed a weekend sweep of Elmira as the goalie made 22 saves in a 6-1 victory on Friday night as he recorded his first pro win.
“It’s exciting, getting your first two pro wins is always a big one,” Smith said. “You get experience with every game that you get, sometimes you’ve got to battle, like in games like tonight. And some of them kind of go your way, but it’s all the way that you push through them, it’s good.”
Lord’s goal was also his first as a pro as both players are two of many new faces to this year’s Watertown team.
Smith shook off a 3-1 deficit in the opening period.
“Like I mentioned before, every team in this league is going to battle hard,” Watertown coach Justin Coachman said. “You can’t play down to anybody’s level and we did that in the first period tonight. But we turned it around and bounced back, started playing our game and that’s when things kind of turned around.”
Watertown carried a 5-4 lead into the third period, with rookie Ryan Sarris scoring the go-ahead goal while on the power play with 1:51 remaining in the second.
But Elmira’s Matthew Bazarin tied the game with his tally with 4:47 remaining in regulation.
“It was great,” Lord said. “I was getting a little scared at the end, nobody likes to go to OT. Playing (three-on-three) is a little bit crazy, it can go anyway, it’s a real possession game.”
The Wolves carried 40 seconds of power-play time into overtime, the Mammoth killed off the penalty that set the stage for Lord, with each team playing 3-on-3.
“I kind just chipped it wide and beat the (defense) and just took my time and walked it up,” Lord said. “I just took the open ice and just shot short side, just below the pad.”
“I thought it was good, they controlled the puck well on that three-on-three, exactly what I was telling them to do and it was a great shot by Lord,” Coachman said.
After allowing three goals on seven shots faced in the first period on Saturday, Smith made 21 saves the rest of the way to back his team to the win.
“I mean games are going to be one-goal games when you have six goals against or one goal against,” Coachman said. “But the heart in that kid, he battled through it and he still played excellent.”
“The atmosphere here is amazing,” said Smith, who also assisted on back-to-back Wolves’ second-period goals. “It’s honestly something I’ve never really seen before going through junior (hockey) and obviously minor hockey, too. But the fans are electric here, they really are.”
The game was the latest installment of the Watertown versus Elmira hockey rivalry, which has a new twist as this Mammoth squad is a new squad in the league.
Hockey has returned to Elmira in the form of the Mammoth after the city didn’t have a team last season. Prior to that, the Elmira Enforcers played three seasons in the league, for much of that time as one of the Wolves’ chief rivals.
“It’s going to be a battle, right?” Smith said. “Elmira’s not too far from here, they’re fans are going to come here, our fans are going to go there. It’s going to be a battle, that’s for sure. They’re a gritty team, we can bring grit as well, and it all comes down to who wants it more.”
“They were getting pretty chippy,” Lord said of Elmira. “We just had to kind of grind it out and just keep going.”
Elmira, which is coached by former Clarkson University player and Potsdam native Glenn Thomaris, slipped to 0-6. Micucci finished with 50 saves.
“It’s a little bit different, different colors,” Coachman said. “Elmira’s always going to be a hard-working team, that’s just kind of in their culture, from when they were the Enforcers to now as the Mammoth, they’re not going to lie down and die. So you can’t play down to them, you have to continue to execute your systems and playing your game, keeping it a little bit simple and that’s when you’re going to have success against a team like this.”
Santino Foti, also a rookie who scored his first two goals with the Wolves in Friday’s win, tallied two more goals and assisted on another in Saturday’s victory.
The Wolves trailed 3-1 in the first period before Michael Mann drew his team within one goal with his tally with 2:01 remaining in the frame.
“When you go back to that first goal ... and the puck just pops right over your stick and you let that happen, it kind of gets to your head a little bit,” Smith said. “But if you just to recover from that and you battle back, things can go your way.”
Foti then drew Watertown even at 3-3 as he finished off a pass from Mann to complete a 3-on-1 break 2:17 into the second period, with Smith also assisting.
“They’re always going to battle, they’re always going to be there for you,” Smith said of his new teammates. “Even if we’re down 3-0 and things aren’t going your way, they’re always going to support you and you’re always going to support them. It’s a great group and we’re excited to see what can happen from here on.”
The Wolves then received back-to-back power-play goals from Rocco DiCostanzo and Ryan Sarris, with the latter coming with 1:52 left in the second period to build a 5-4 edge. The goals were sandwiched around an Elmira tally from former Wolves player Yianni Liarkaros.
“As soon as we started getting some momentum, we tried to build off of it and we did that all the way through the third period and going into overtime,” Coachman said.
Samuel Hrabcak and Mathias Tellstrom scored two goals, including tallying their first goal with the team, in Watertown’s win on Friday night.
The Wolves will spend the next two weeks on the road, playing at Delaware on Friday and Saturday and at Columbus on Nov. 11 and 13.
“I think we’re in a pretty good spot, everybody’s working hard and they really want to be here,” Coachman said. “It’s finding the right guys who really want to buy into a system, which is the hardest part as a coach, and I’m lucky enough that I have 25 guys like that.”
“I think we’re looking good, we’re pretty young this year,” Lord said. “So we’re losing a lot of the older guys, so we’ve got to figure it out, There’s a lot of first-time guys here, too, so everybody’s learning.”
■ NOTES: The goal by Sarris was his first point as a pro. ... The Wolves wore one of their alternate jerseys, which are light blue with black trim and which feature a large black “W” as the logo. ... Elmira is situated in the league’s Empire Division, along with Binghamton, Danbury and Delaware.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.