Local pro hockey
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Captain Justin MacDonald recorded three goals and an assist as the Watertown Wolves held off the Carolina Thunderbirds, 6-4, on Friday night in a Federal Prospects Hockey League game at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex.
The Wolves (2-1) rallied from 2-0 and 3-2 deficits to win their first road game of the season to hand the Thunderbirds (2-1) their first loss. Alexander Jmaeff chipped in wit a goal and two assists while goalie Tristen Gillispie stopped 42 shots for Watertown.
Daniel Martin logged his own hat trick and Jiri Pestuka put Carolina within a goal with just over six minutes left in regulation. Chris Paulin collected 34 saves for the Thunderbirds.
Watertown will play at Carolina at 6:05 tonight to complete the weekend series and will then travel to play at Danbury at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.