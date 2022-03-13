WATERTOWN — Justin MacDonald has been preaching about the Watertown Wolves getting off to strong starts all season long.
The Wolves did just that on Saturday night, with MacDonald leading the charge.
MacDonald continued his career-high scoring pace by scoring four goals to spark Watertown to a 7-1 victory over the Port Huron Prowlers in a Federal Prospects Hockey League game on First Responders Night before a crowd of 1,062 at Watertown Municipal Arena.
A night after he reached the 50-goal plateau in a win at Port Huron, MacDonald scored twice within with first four minutes and 41 seconds of the game as the Wolves forged a 4-1 lead through the first period.
“That’s really something,” MacDonald said of the milestone. “But I couldn’t do it without my teammates. It’s not always about putting up goals, it’s about getting the energy going. Him (Ahmed Mahfouz) and Kinger (Lane King) really got the energy going and they really made it possible for me the entire year to get pucks in.”
MacDonald, only one of two players in franchise history to surpass 50 goals, now has scored 54 goals in 40 games for league-leading Watertown (33-9-3).
“I’m excited for him, really excited to see that happen,” Watertown coach Brent Clarke said of MacDonald surpassing 50 goals. “He’s a heck of a player and he should be playing at a higher level, he wanted to come down here and have some fun with some old friends and win a championship, and that’s still our goal.”
After scoring on a wrister from the right faceoff circle while on the power play 2:38 into the game, MacDonald struck again by scoring unassisted 4:41 into the period.
“Justin’s just been so consistent for us all year and I’m happy for him,” said King, a linemate of MacDonald. “He’s scored some big goals for us and assisted on some as well. With Justin, it’s all about being in the right place in the right time, which he really has been for us.”
After the Prowlers (15-25-3) drew within 2-1 on Zachary Fresura’s goal, Cole McKechney provided Watertown with another two-goal lead 7:45 into the period. Colin Chmelka followed with a goal with 7:44 left in the period for a 4-1 advantage.
On Friday, rookie Kyle Heitzner scored 23 seconds into the game in Watertown’s 3-0 win at Port Huron.
“Tonight was a great start and the same with last night,” MacDonald said. “That’s been our thing, we need to really get our starts going and that’s what we did and as you can see, we just kept it rolling. And that’s what is going to happen throughout the rest of the year.”
Previously in Wolves’ franchise history, Tyler Gjurich twice surpassed the 50-goal mark by scoring 56 goals in the 2017-18 campaign and 51 more the next season.
“You always have your personal goals that you want to accomplish throughout your career, whether it’s scoring goals or winning a championship,” said MacDonald, whose previous career season high was 44 goals in the 2014-15 season playing with the Wolves. “You always set goals to accomplish and I’m pleased with this one.”
MacDonald also came into the game with a league-leading 104 points, which surpassed his previous career season high of 102 points, also set in the 2014-15 campaign, when the Wolves won the league title in the first season in the circuit.
“He just keeps getting better and better and stronger and stronger,” Clarke said of the 31-year-old MacDonald, who is in his 11th pro season,
MacDonald scored an unassisted goal in the second period and added a goal in the third, and Watertown’s Michael Mann capped the scoring with a power-play goal with 43.7 seconds left.
Wolves rookie goalie Breandan Colgan made 21 saves to record the win a night after he totaled 41 saves in posting a shutout at Port Huron. Colgan has now won 12 of 14 decisions this season.
“Last night he played fantastic and tonight he did as well,” Clarke said.
The Wolves wore special first responders jerseys, which were auctioned off after the game, and a state police car took two laps around the ice surface before opening faceoff.
Watertown will host Port Huron at 4 p.m. today to complete the three-game set and will then travel to play a three-game series at Columbus on Friday through next Sunday in Georgia.
“We’re on our way up,” said MacDonald, who also serves as team captain as well as assistant coach. “We had our little downfall where we would win one, lose one, win two and then lose two, and now it seems like we’re going to keep climbing up and that’s what we’ve got to do.”
The Wolves, who lead the league in wins (33), points (97) and winning percentage (.735), have a little more than a month before the playoffs as they’ll wrap up the regular season with a home game against Danbury on April 15.
“I think we’re in a good spot, we’ve got a little bit of a cushion, nothing huge,” Clarke said. “But we need to win tomorrow and win those games in Columbus next week. I like the way we’re playing as a team.”
n NOTES: McKechney, who also assisted on a goal, has scored 23 goals in 44 games in his rookie season with Watertown. Teammates Nolan Slachetka and Ryan Devine each recorded a pair of assists Saturday. ... Wolves forward Rocco DiConstanzo made his return from injury list, playing for the first time since Feb. 4. ... Forward Brendan Hussey was reassigned to the Wolves from Macon of the Southern Professional Hockey League.
