LOCAL PRO HOCKEY
WATERTOWN — Justin MacDonald scored three goals and assisted on two others as the Watertown Wolves cruised to a 10-3 rout of the Delaware Thunder on Thursday night before a crowd of 864 at Watertown Municipal Arena.
Lane King totaled six points, including five assists, and Alexander Jmaeff tallied two goals and two assists for the league-leading Wolves (15-3), who have won six consecutive games.
Rookie goalie Brandon Rozzi made 22 saves in his first start with Watertown.
Artem Alekhin scored two goals to lead winless Delaware (0-16-1).
The Wolves will play at 6 tonight at Binghamton in a New Year’s Eve game.
