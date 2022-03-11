LOCAL PRO HOCKEY
PORT HURON, Mich. — Justin MacDonald scored two goals to reach a career milestone and rookie goalie Breandan Colgan made 41 saves as the Watertown Wolves blanked the Port Huron Prowlers, 3-0, on Friday night before 1,281 fans at McMorran Arena.
MacDonald, who also assisted on a goal, reached the 50-goal mark this season for the league-leading Wolves (32-9-2).
Rookie Kyle Heitzner scored a goal and assisted on two others and Lane King recorded a pair of assists for Watertown.
Colgan, who’s 11-2 this season, made 15 saves in the first period before recording 14 and 12 over the final two periods for his third shutout.
Heitzner scored 23 seconds into the game and MacDonald followed with a goal with 7:18 left in the second period, before adding an empty-net goal.
Cory Simons stopped 30 of 32 shots faced for Port Huron (15-24-3) in the first meeting between the two teams this season.
The Wolves will return to host Port Huron at 7:30 tonight and at 4 p.m. Sunday, with both games at Watertown Municipal Arena.
