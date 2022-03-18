LOCAL PRO HOCKEY
COLUMBUS, Ga. — Justin MacDonald scored a pair of goals to spark the Watertown Wolves to a 4-2 win over the Columbus River Dragons on Friday night in a Federal Prospects Hockey League game at the Columbus Civic Center.
Cole McKechney and Alexander Jmaeff each contributed a goal for the league-leading Wolves (35-9-2).
Rookie goalie Breandan Colgan made 23 saves for Watertown, which won its fourth straight.
Lane King chipped in two assists for the Wolves.
MacDonald has now scored 57 goals in 42 games this season and has totaled 111 points, while Jmaeff has scored 36 goals in 39 games.
Former Wolves player Austin Daae scored two goals and goalie Bailey MacBurnie finished with 31 saves for Columbus (24-13-5), the league’s second-place team entering Friday.
Watertown will play at Columbus at 7:30 tonight and at 4:30 p.m. Sunday to complete the three-game set.
