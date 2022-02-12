WATERTOWN — Justin MacDonald scored three goals and assisted on another as the Watertown Wolves rolled to an 8-1 win over the Danbury Hat Tricks on Saturday night in a Federal Prospects Hockey League game at Watertown Municipal Arena.
Cole McKechney totaled two goals and two assists for the league-leading Wolves (26-6-1), who beat the Hat Tricks (24-11-3) for the second straight night.
Rookie goalie Adam Beukeboom stopped 25 of 26 shots faced for Watertown. He made 25 saves to register his first pro win in North America in the Wolves’ 5-0 victory over Danbury on Friday night.
Tom Tracy chipped in a goal and three assists for the Wolves on Saturday, and Michael Mann and Alexander Jmaeff each scored a goal.
Jonny Ruiz scored the lone goal for Danbury and goalie Brian Wilson had 38 saves.
MacDonald has now scored 39 goals in 30 games this season.
The Wolves will host Delaware at 7:30 p.m. Friday and will then host Binghamton at 3 p.m. next Sunday.
