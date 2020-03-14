WATERTOWN — The Federal Hockey League officially announced it was suspending its season while the Watertown Wolves were playing at the rival Elmira Enforcers on Thursday night.
The encounter, the lone game of the night in the league, proved to be the last professional hockey game before the sports world went dark amid concerns about the coronavirus outbreak.
After the game, the Wolves were to travel to Danbury, Conn., to face the Hat Tricks in games on Friday and Saturday nights.
Instead, the team bus returned to Watertown, arriving about 1:30 a.m. early on Friday morning.
“We were planning on going to Danbury after Elmira and everything was on the up and up,” MacLean said on Friday night. “To my honest recollection, I’m from Toronto which is a much bigger city than here, obviously, (the outbreak) really just got worse only (Thursday) in Toronto. So that’s the way it is.”
Since then, there have been no team practices or gatherings, according to Wolves coach Paul MacLean.
“We just got back at 1:30 in the morning,” MacLean said. “So I’m not totally sure what’s going to happen here and what’s going on.”
The team, like many other teams across the country in various sports, are just trying to make the best of the situation.
“We’re still hanging in strong and we’re optimistic and everything,” MacLean said.
The FPHL suspended its season with four weeks left in the regular season, with playoffs approaching on the horizon in April.
“This is sort of a tough situation this time of the year,” MacLean said. “Because it’s really nobody’s fault, but it’s a global thing.”
The league hasn’t canceled its season, so MacLean remains in town, while several Wolves players have already departed to go home for now.
“They haven’t really said that the season is over,” MacLean said. “We’re just going to take a break and it’s probably the best way to handle it. We can’t do much right now, there’s not too much we can.”
MacLean wasn’t sure if teams in the league will be banned from practicing as well as getting together for team skates, as it monitors the coronavirus situation.
“But these are situations that are kind of out of our control,” MacLean said of the virus. “It’s one of the those things where I think at some point we’ll be in position where we’ll be OK, maybe in a couple weeks.”
He continued: “We’re going to try and stay positive. We know that it’s not a hockey-related incident, or a basketball-related incident or football related, it’s strictly just the world, and that’s something out of our control.”
Watertown ended up losing at Elmira, 4-3, on Thursday. The Wolves stormed back to tie the game in the third period after facing a 3-0 deficit in the second period.
Former Watertown winger Tyler Gjurich scored the game winner for Elmira with 3 minutes and 20 seconds left in the game.
“The game (Thursday) night was really good, actually,” MacLean said. “To be honest with you, it was a really good game. It was a 4-3 hockey game in their barn, which I thought was really good. I thought both teams played really well.”
MacLean, who grew up in Toronto, recalled another situation in which there was a health concern globally, this time in Canada, which had spread from Asia.
“When things like this happen, we had the SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome outbreak) in the Toronto airport back in 2001 or 2002,” MacLean said. “That thing came on in no time and it took probably about three or four weeks to clear it out. I was just outside of Toronto when it happened.”
MacLean and Wolves players are trying to keep a positive frame of mind concerning the future of the hockey season.
“It’s something that we just have to do the best we can to work through,” MacLean said. “And I’m optimistic we can get things going again.”
LUKAS HEATING UP
Jamie Lukas entered the season back in November with the Wolves as a rookie, but has emerged as one of the team’s most dependable forwards.
Lukas, who has missed only four games this season, has generated 33 points, including 18 goals, in 44 games this season.
“It’s been good,” the 25-year-old Lukas said of his season. “Ups and downs, I’d like to put the puck in a little more. Unfortunately, I got injured a couple weeks ago, but I felt good this weekend and I’m glad to be back in the lineup.”
Lukas has also stood out on special teams, as he leads the FPHL in shorthanded goals with six.
“Throughout my career I’ve always been a penalty killer,” Lukas said. “This year I think the bounces have been going my way when I’m out there. And I owe it all to Deric Boudreau, who finds me shorthanded.”
“He’s a workhorse,” MacLean said of Lukas. “He’s an all-around forward, he’s been a great player, he’s a great team guy. He does his job and I personally think he can play at the next level, to be honest with you.”
A native of Collegeville, Pa., Lukas played collegiately for two years at SUNY Brockport and then two years for Kings College in Wilkes-Barre, Pa.
“It’s a great experience,” Lukas said of playing for Watertown. “The staff here is second to none, they treat you amazing. All the guys here are amazing, they treat the rookies like they’re vets, so it’s a great spot to be.”
“He works hard and he cuts to the net nice,” MacLean added of Lukas.
LEAGUE LEADERS
Wolves rookie forward Ryan Marker leads the FPHL in goals with 42 and stands third in the circuit in points with 76.
He is also ranked second in the league in power-play goals (10), second only to Gjurich (19).
Marker has totaled 21 of these points, including 11 goals, in 12 games with Watertown after he was acquired in a trade with the expansion Delaware Thunder.
Also among the league’s leaders, Wolves veteran Kyle Powell leads all defensemen in the league in scoring and stands second overall in the circuit in assists.
Watertown forward Deric Boudreau is ranked third in the league in game-winning goals (six).
WOLVES OCCUPY THIRD PLACE
The season was suspended with the Wolves (22-21-3-2) anchored in third place in the league’s Eastern Division, trailing first-place Danbury (29-12-2-3) and second-place Elmira (29-13-3-3).
Elmira currently leads Danbury in points (96 to 94), but Danbury still leads Elmira in points percentage (.681 to .667), which is used to determine the standings and playoff positioning.
If the FPHL does return to play this season, the top four teams in each division will qualify for the playoffs with the first round played in a best two-of-three format.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.