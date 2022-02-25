WATERTOWN — Ahmed Mahfouz and the Watertown Wolves continue to distinguish themselves from the rest of the Federal Prospects Hockey League.
Such was again the case on Friday night as Mahfouz scored three goals and Justin MacDonald contributed a pair of goals as the Wolves downed the Danbury Hat Tricks, 6-3, before 930 fans at Watertown Municipal Arena.
“For sure, we’re definitely a good team in this league and we can only get better from this point on,” Mahfouz, a veteran forward, said.
In a meeting of the league’s top two teams, both of which have already clinched playoff berths, league-leading Watertown (29-7-1) continues to have the upper hand against second-place Danbury (26-13-3).
The Wolves have now won eight of the 12 encounters, including winning the past four meetings. The two teams will complete a home-and-home series tonight at Danbury.
“That is a good team as well over there,” Mahfouz said of Danbury. “I’m sure our paths are going to cross at some point in the playoffs, so it’s important to get the job done here and show them that we’re a tough team to play against whether it’s at home or on the road. We’re going to get the job done.”
Cole McKechney recorded a four-point night for the Wolves and fellow rookie Adam Beukeboom made 31 saves.
“I think they’re definitely the toughest opponent we’ve gone up against so far this year,” McKechney said. “We’re always excited to play against them because they always seem to give us a good game.”
Mahfouz scored a pair of goals within the first 10 minutes of the game, both assisted by McKechney, as Watertown seized command.
First, Mahfouz converted on a McKechney rebound to open the scoring 6 minutes, 37 seconds into the game. Then just 3:19 later, Mahfouz followed by finishing off a pass from McKechney for a 2-0 lead at 9:56.
“Absolutely, quick starts are huge in this league,” Mahfouz said. “Especially against a team like Danbury, they have a lot of firepower in their dressing room, we respect them and respect their game, but if we come out and we play the game that we’re supposed to play it’s going to be a tough season for everybody against us.”
After Cory Anderson scored on a wrist shot with 3:55 left in the opening period, Justin MacDonald provided Watertown with a 3-1 lead just 1:20 later, with Lane King assisting,
Danbury drew within 3-2 on Brett Jackson’s goal, with him converting on a cross-crease pass from Dmitry Kuznetsov.
MacDonald again gave the Wolves with a two-goal lead on his goal 3:11 into the third period on a snapshot, with Troy Taylor assisting.
McKechney scored with 9:42 left in the game, with Nolan Slachetka assisting, and Mahfouz added a goal with 6:54 remaining for a 6-2 advantage.
“Cole’s been a great center for me this year,” Mahfouz said of McKechney. “He’s younger kid that’s a hard worker and he’s got a nice little touch in front of the net. He’s a good offensive player, but he’s solid defensively as well.”
Beukeboom has now won five of his seven starts with Watertown, including recording his first career shutout, 5-0, against Danbury on Feb. 11.
“Things have been pretty good actually, I think we’re headed in the right direction,” McKechney said. “We had a big game against a second-place team, which is nice.”
Mahfouz has scored 12 goals and recorded 16 assists in 18 games since joining the Wolves in January, while MacDonald has scored a league-high 43 goals in 34 games.
“It’s great, from the opening weekend that I was here these guys made me feel like family and it’s continued that way ever since,” Mahfouz said. “So I’m glad to be here, I’m glad to be a part of this squad and we’ve got one goal in mind and that’s a championship at the end of the year.”
Watertown will play at Danbury at 7 tonight before returning to host Binghamton at 4 p.m. Sunday.
“That’s just the job that we have to do, we have to take care of what we have control of,” Mahfouz added. “That was a good start to the first 30 something games that we played and we clinched a playoff spot, but we’re looking for that No. 1 seed in the playoffs, and we definitely want to continue the momentum all the way into the playoffs.
”We’re looking forward to the stretch run here and we’re confident in the group of guys we have.”
