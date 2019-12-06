LOCAL PRO HOCKEY
ELMIRA — Ahmed Mahfouz scored two goals and assisted on another as the Elmira Enforcers edged the Watertown Wolves, 3-2, on Friday night in a Federal Hockey League game before a crowd of 2,455 at First Arena.
Mahfouz scored the game-winner with 2 minutes, 27 seconds remaining in the second period for Elmira (7-7) and goalie Troy Passingham made 23 saves in the first meeting between the two teams this season after they met in the playoffs last season.
Deric Boudreau and Dominik Bogdziul each scored a goal in the first period as Watertown (11-3) built a 2-0 lead.
The Enforcers followed with three unanswered goals, sparked by Mahfouz’s power-play goal with nine minutes left in the period.
Goalie Jeremy Pominville stopped 34 of 37 shots faced for the Wolves.
With his goal, Boudreau extended his point streak to 14 games, as he’s recorded a least a point in every one of the Wolves’ games this season.
Rookie defenseman Braedyn Asselstine, who signed with the Wolves this week, assisted on Boudreau’s goal to record his first pro point.
Watertown will play again at Elmira at 7:05 p.m. today before returning to host Danbury at 7:35 p.m. next Friday at Watertown Municipal Arena.
