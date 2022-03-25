LOCAL PRO HOCKEY
PORT HURON, Mich. — Michael Mann scored a pair of goals to spark the Watertown Wolves to a 5-3 triumph over the Port Huron Prowlers on Friday night in a Federal Prospects Hockey League game before 1,143 fans at McMorran Arena.
Rookie goalie Adam Beukeboom made 27 saves for the league-leading Wolves (38-10-2), who have won six of their past seven games.
Justin MacDonald and Brendan Hussey each tallied a goal for Watertown, and Cole McKechney and Nolan Slachetka each recorded a pair of assists.
Jay Dalton and Evan Foley each totaled a goal and an assist for the Prowlers (17-28-3).
Watertown will play at Port Huron at 6:05 tonight and at 3:05 p.m. Sunday before returning to host the Delaware Thunder next Friday and Saturday at Watertown Municipal Arena.
