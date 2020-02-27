WATERTOWN — Ryan Marker continues to make an impact no matter where he plays and his latest team, the Watertown Wolves, are no exception.
Marker, who is technically still a rookie in the Federal Prospects Hockey League, has generated 93 points, including scoring 49 goals, in 51 games in the league dating back to last season.
Marker continues to be one of the hottest goal scorers in the league as the Wolves host the league-leading Carolina Thunderbirds at 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday at Watertown Municipal Arena.
“Everything’s been going great so far,” Marker said. “Mainly these last couple weeks, I’ve just been gelling with the guys, starting to gain some chemistry.”
The winger, who started out this season with expansion Delaware, has scored 36 goals and totaled 65 points this campaign.
In his seven games since he was acquired by Watertown in a trade with Delaware, Marker has tallied 10 points, including scoring five goals. He is riding a five-game point streak.
“He’s starting to really show what he can do,” Watertown coach Paul MacLean said of Marker, who also stands second in the league in goal-scoring this season. “I coached him in Danville (last season) and he’s natural goal-scorer.”
Last season, Marker totaled 28 points, including 13 goals, in 14 games with the Danville Dashers, who MacLean coached for part of the season.
Marker, 28, also played four games last season with Evansville of the SPHL.
Now he’s trying to make the most of his opportunity with the Wolves, who are battling for playoff position in the FPHL.
“It’s good, he’s a very heavy offensive player,” Wolves forward Joe Deveny said. “He scored two goals (Friday night), it’s definitely nice having him here.”
HOMESTAND CONTINUES
This is the fourth game of a seven-game homestand for the Wolves (24-19), who are looking to make up ground in the playoff race in the Eastern Division. After this week’s games, Watertown will host the Port Huron Prowlers next Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
Following the homestand, the Wolves will have only three home games remaining in the regular season, with the next home game against the Danbury Hat Tricks at 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 15.
MILESTONE FOR COACHMAN
Wolves veteran defenseman Justin Coachman played in his 100th career FPHL game last Friday night against Delaware.
The 26-year-old native of Rochester is in his third season with Watertown.
Fellow veteran defenseman Kyle Powell, now in his fourth with the Wolves, reached and surpassed the 200-game mark in the league in January.
Powell, 25, who is a native of Ajax, Ontario, has skated in 208 games in the league.
Both Powell and Coachman helped lead Watertown to the league championship in the 2017-18, its second league title in franchise history.
AMONG LEAGUE LEADERS
Watertown forward Jamie Lukas continues to lead the FPHL in shorthanded goals this season with five.
Powell ranks second in the league in assists (49) and continues to lead all defenders in the circuit in assists, goals (15) and points (64).
Marker also stands second in the circuit in power-play goals (nine)
Wolves forward Deric Boudreau stands third in the league in points (65) and game-winning goals (six).
HISTORY VERSUS CAROLINA
Watertown lost twice at Western Division-leading Carolina, 5-2 and 6-3, on Feb. 7-8, respectively.
Last year, the Thunderbirds won seven of nine meetings in the regular season, en route to winning their second league championship.
Carolina, which has generated a league best 97 points and has allowed a league fewest 89 goals in 41 games, is led offensively by Petr Panacek (23 goals-38 assists-61 points), Jan Salak (23-29-52) and Daniel Klinecky (14-35-49).
Former Wolves forward George Holt, has recorded 27 points, including eight goals, in 40 games with the Thunderbirds this season and is tied for the team-lead in power-play goals (four) with two others.
