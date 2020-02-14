LOCAL PRO HOCKEY
ELMIRA — Ryan Marker scored a goal and assisted on another, including scoring the game winner, as the Watertown Wolves defeated the Elmira Enforcers, 3-1, on Friday night in a Federal Prospects Hockey League game before a crowd of 2,813 at First Arena.
Jamie Lukas and Cole Sonstebo each scored a goal for the Wolves (22-17) and goalie Jeremy Pominville stopped 37 of 38 shots faced.
After Lukas opened the scoring with his goal 3 minutes and 48 seconds into the game, Marker followed with an unassisted goal 5:25 into the second period.
J.T. Walters scored a goal just 10 seconds later to draw Elmira within 2-1, but Sonstebo scored a shorthanded goal in the period’s final minute for a two-goal lead.
Troy Passingham made 39 saves for the Enforcers (22-16).
Watertown will play at Elmira at 7:05 tonight before returning to host the Enforcers at 4 p.m. Sunday at Watertown Municipal Arena.
