Times Staff Report

DANBURY, Conn. — Daniel McKitrick scored the deciding goal nine minutes and 17 seconds into the third period and recorded an assist to lift the Danbury Hat Tricks to a 3-1 win over the Watertown Wolves on Friday night in a Federal Prospects Hockey League game at Danbury Ice Arena.

