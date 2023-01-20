DANBURY, Conn. — Daniel McKitrick scored the deciding goal nine minutes and 17 seconds into the third period and recorded an assist to lift the Danbury Hat Tricks to a 3-1 win over the Watertown Wolves on Friday night in a Federal Prospects Hockey League game at Danbury Ice Arena.
Michael Marchesan also scored a goal and assisted on another for the Empire Division-leading Hat Tricks (22-6).
Elijah Wilson scored a power-play goal in the first period to lead the Wolves (11-16).
After Watertown took a 1-0 lead on Wilson’s tally 16:35 into the game. Marchesan followed with the tying goal 2:21 into the second period, with McKitrick assisting.
McKitrick scored the game winner, a power-play goal, which was set up by Marchesan. Dmitry Kuznetsov added an empty-net goal in the last minute.
Goalie Brian Wilson stopped 26 of 27 shots faced for Danbury, which entered the night leading fourth-place Watertown by 32 points in the division standings.
Owen Liskiewicz finished with 22 saves for the Wolves in their first trip to Danbury this season.
The game was only second meeting of season. Watertown won the first meeting, 3-2, on Dec. 17.
■ Earlier in the day, the Wolves acquired forward Parker Moskal on Friday in a trade with the Elmira Mammoth for future considerations.
■ Earlier in the week, the league announced that Watertown team president and general manager Curtis Mosely has been suspended for four games.
In his debut as a player and serving as an assistant coach in last Saturday’s 5-1 loss at Binghamton, Mosely was assessed a match penalty for checking from behind.
The Wolves will next play next Friday and Saturday with a pair of games at the Motor City Rockers in Michigan.
Watertown returns to home ice against Danbury in a three-game series Feb. 9-11 at Watertown Municipal Arena.
