BILOXI, Miss. — Sam Turner and Jackson Bond each scored in the shootout as the Mississippi Sea Wolves swept a weekend Federal Prospects Hockey League set with a 5-4 shootout win over the Watertown Wolves on Saturday night at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum.
Bond and Turner also scored in regulation while former Wolves player Yianni Liarakos recorded a goal and an assist for the Sea Wolves (12-26-4).
Anthony D’Aloisio registered 45 saves for Mississippi, which has won three straight games.
Parker Moskal posted a goal and two assists while Mathias Tellstrom chipped in goal and an assist for Watertown (17-21-3). Gregory Hussey turned aside 41 shots for the Wolves, who had entered the two-game series on a three-game winning streak.
Watertown, which haven’t played a home game in two weeks, will return and host the Danbury Hat Tricks on Friday and Saturday at Watertown Municipal Arena.
On Friday night, Mississippi defeated Watertown, 7-4.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.