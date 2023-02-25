HARRINGTON, Del. — Parker Moskal scored three goals and Trevor Lord generated a pair of goals as the Watertown Wolves rolled to a 9-3 victory over the Delaware Thunder on Saturday night in a Federal Prospects Hockey League game at Centre Ice Arena.
The Wolves (17-22), who have now won three consecutive games, also swept the two-game road weekend set against the Thunder (4-36).
Zac Horn, Dakota Seaman, Samuel Hrabcak and Chase DiBari each scored a goal for Watertown, which led 2-1 through the first period and then scored four straight goals to break the game open.
Mathias Tellstrom and Elijah Wilson each generated three assists. Goalie Owen Liskiewicz made 17 saves for the Wolves.
T.J. Delaney scored a pair of goals to lead Delaware.
■ On Friday night, Fabian Lehner provided two goals and one assist as Watertown scored the game’s final six goals in a 6-1 rout of Delaware.
Moskal netted a goal and an assist, while Hrabcak dished out three assists for Watertown.
Liskiewicz stopped 28 shots and Chris Corgan handed out a pair of assists for the Wolves.
Watertown will travel to play at the Mississippi Sea Wolves on Friday and Saturday.
The Wolves will then return to host the Danbury Hat Tricks for a pair of games March 10-11.
