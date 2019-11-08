LOCAL PRO HOCKEY
DANVILLE, Ill. — Rookie goalie Jeremy Pominville made a career-high 46 saves and Deric Boudreau scored the game-winning goal with seven minutes and 46 seconds left in regulation as the Watertown Wolves edged the Danville Dashers, 3-2, on Friday night in a Federal Hockey League game at David S. Palmer Arena.
Tyler Gjurich scored two goals for the Wolves (4-1), who have won four straight games.
The win was also the first for Watertown head coach Paul MacLean against his former team. MacLean coached Danville last year before he was fired by the team 17 games into the season.
Boudreau has scored seven goals in four games with the team this campaign.
Gjurich opened the scoring with a goal with 3:55 remaining in the first period.
After A.J. Tesoriero and Justin Brausen each scored a goal within the first 15:20 of the second period to provide Danville with a 2-1 lead, Gjurich followed with a power-play goal with 2:34 left in the period to tie the game.
Pominville, who stopped all 19 shots faced in the first period, made 11 more saves in the final period to preserve the win. Goalie Jesse Gordichuk finished with 29 saves for Danville (4-1).
Watertown plays at Danville at 8:05 tonight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.