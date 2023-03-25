PORT HURON, Mich. — Frank Schumacher scored a pair of goals as the Port Huron Prowlers fended off the Watertown Wolves to post a 3-1 triumph Saturday night in a Federal Prospects Hockey League game before a crowd of 1,580 at McMorran Place.
Kolton Maguire tallied a goal for the Wolves (18-27-3), who split their two-game weekend set on the road against the Prowlers.
Goalie Wyatt Hoflin made 28 saves for Port Huron (26-21-3).
The Prowlers struck for the first two goals of the game, with Schumacher scoring a goal 8:35 into the first period.
Samuel Gagnon followed with a tally 5:20 into the second period, which was also assisted by Dalton Jay. But Maguire scored a goal only 41 seconds later, with Elijah Wilson and Trevor Lord assisting, to draw Watertown to within 2-1.
Schumacher added an empty-net goal in the final minute for Port Huron.
Rookie goalie Owen Liskiewicz stopped 37 of 39 shots faced for Watertown, which has now lost eight of its past nine games.
■ On Friday night, Wilson scored two goals, including the go-ahead goal early in the third period, as the Wolves held off the Prowlers, 4-3, at Port Huron.
Watertown snapped a seven-game losing streak over the past three weeks.
With the game tied 1-1 heading into the third period, Wilson scored 2:52 in and Parker Moskal followed with a goal 6:50 into the frame. Both goals were assisted by fellow rookie Lincoln Gingerich.
Rookie goalie Adam Wisco made 33 saves for the Wolves, his first at this level.
After Gingerich scored an empty-net goal with 1:19 remaining in regulation to provide Watertown with a 4-1 advantage, Matt Graham and Jay each scored in the final minute of play for Port Huron.
Watertown’s previous win was Feb. 25 in a 9-3 victory at Delaware.
The Wolves will return to host the Columbus River Dragons at 7:30 p.m. Friday and then will host the Delaware Thunder at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and at 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
