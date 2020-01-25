LOCAL PRO HOCKEY
HARRINGTON, Del. — Defenseman Vladimir Port scored the deciding goal one minute and two seconds into the third period as the Watertown Wolves edged the Delaware Thunder, 3-2, on Friday night in a Federal Prospects Hockey League game before a crowd of 651 at Centre Ice Arena.
Goalie Jeremy Pominville made 24 saves, including stopping all six shots he faced in the third period, for the Wolves.
Port’s goal was also his first professional goal for the 23-year-old native of the Czech Republic.
Watertown (16-15) snapped a three-game losing skid and won for the second time over the past five games.
Deric Boudreau contributed a goal and two assists for the Wolves, who entered the second half of their 60-game regular-season schedule. Michael Desjarlais scored a power-play goal.
Watertown also held off Delaware while it was shorthanded for the final 2:33 of the game.
Former Watertown player Anton Kalinin and Ryan Marker each scored a goal for Delaware (8-20). Thunder goalie Aaron Taylor stopped 33 of 36 shots.
The Wolves play at Delaware at 7:05 tonight and at 3 p.m. Sunday to complete the three-game set.
