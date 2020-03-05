WATERTOWN — Kyle Powell has emerged as an iron man over the years for the Watertown Wolves.
Now in his fourth season with the team and fifth in the Federal Prospects Hockey League, Powell recently reached a milestone as he’s played more than 200 games in the circuit.
In fact, Powell, a defenseman, is the first Wolves player in franchise history to play 200 games with the team, not counting playoffs.
“It’s pretty cool,” Powell said. “Watertown is pretty much my second home, so it’s a good spot to be in. The fans are amazing here, it’s always good to come back, so I enjoy it here.”
Powell, who also serves as team captain, will help lead Watertown in pair of games this week against the Port Huron Prowlers at 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday at Watertown Municipal Arena.
“It’s an accomplishment in an aspect,” Powell said of his milestone. “I’ve been here quite a few years now, I love the team every year and we keep bringing in good people here.”
Powell, who has missed only two games this season, is also enjoying a career campaign offensively as he’s totaled 67 points and scored 16 goals this season, both career highs.
“The season’s good,” said Powell, who turned 26 in February. “Honestly, I’m more about getting other guys the puck and after you get the puck to them, they do the rest of the work.”
He also leads all defensemen in scoring in the league, including in goal scoring, and ranks fifth in the league in points production, while tied for second in assists.
“He’s been good, a good all-around player,” Watertown coach Paul MacLean said of Powell, who has totaled 230 career points in the FPHL, including 192 career assists. “He plays a lot of power play and his point totals are up there. He’s got a real good shot, a cannon for a shot, and he can help us at forward at times. He’s been here for four years, so it’s good to have guys like that on your team.”
After playing 10 games with the Danbury Titans in his rookie season of 2015-16, Powell has played with the Wolves ever since, including helping to lead the team to its second league championship in the 2017-18 season.
“Through the four years in Watertown, we’ve had like a different morale every year,” Powell said. “It’s always good, it’s never a bad thing, but we’ve always been steady and finish above .500 and not on the losing side of the season. So it’s nice to see the new faces coming in each year and helping out and doing the job.”
Powell reached the milestone after teammate and fellow defenseman Justin Coachman skated in his 100th career game, all with the Wolves.
“It feels great, but it’s only going to be worth it in the end if we can raise that (Commissioner’s Cup),” Powell said.
As far as displaying endurance in the league, former Privateers and Wolves player Kris McCarthy played in 252 games in the circuit, including 50 with Watertown, helping to guide the team to the FHL championship in 2015 in their first season in the league.
Former Privateers and Wolves enforcer Chase Tippin, who played on the first Privateers team in the league’s first season in 2010-11, has played in 182 career FHL games.
Also, former Wolves leading scorer and current Elmira player Tyler Gjurich has played in 197 games in the league, including 132 in three seasons with Watertown.
“A lot of the key players, you’ve got Tyler Gjurich, guys like Ahmed Mahfouz, you’ve got guys like Jan Salak in Carolina,” Powell said. “You’ve got a bunch of guys who have been around for a few years now. The league has definitely improved, but it hasn’t changed drastically. The focus is now kind of away from the physical play and more on skill.”
Powell, who grew up in Ontario in his hometown of Ajax near Toronto, considers himself a family man.
“It’s just outside of Toronto, I’ve got a little 2-year-old back home,” Powell said. “So that’s my time off, I go home for a day or two and spend some time with family and relax. I kind of turn my (mind) off about hockey and it helps when you come back refocused and you get the job done each week.”
INJURY UPDATE
The Wolves, who have been hit hard by injuries this season, will receive a boost this week with the return of forwards Deric Boudreau and Jamie Lukas.
Both Boudreau and Lukas were sidelined when they were knocked out of games two weeks ago.
Now in his second season with the Wolves, Boudreau has scored 28 goals and assisted on 37 others for 65 points.
Lukas has tallied 29 points, including scoring 15 goals, in 41 games with Watertown in his rookie season. He also leads the FPHL in shorthanded goals with five.
HOMESTAND CONTINUES
The two games against Port Huron will complete a seven-game homestand for Watertown, which has fared 3-2 over the past three weeks at the Fairgrounds Arena.
After this weekend, the Wolves will have only three home games over the final 13 games of the regular season.
Watertown, which occupies third place in the Eastern Division, is still in pursuit of division-leading Danbury and second-place Elmira.
“There’s like (five) weeks left before playoffs,” Powell said. “Now, it’s down to the gritty time, so it’s going to be really interesting to see what we can do here through the stretch.”
