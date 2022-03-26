PORT HURON, Mich. — Alex Johnson scored a goal and assisted on two others as the Port Huron Prowlers defeated the Watertown Wolves, 3-1, on Saturday night in a Federal Prospects Hockey League game before 1,208 fans at McMorran Arena.
Goalie Cory Simons made 30 saves, including stopping all 10 shots he faced in the third period, for the Prowlers (18-28-3).
Rookie goalie Breandan Colgan finished with 22 saves for the league-leading Wolves (38-11-2), who lost in regulation for only the 11th time this season. Colgan was dealt just his third loss in 17 starts.
After Johnson scored an unassisted goal to open the scoring five minutes and 44 seconds elapsed, he assisted on Ross Bartlett’s power-play goal 9:01 into the second period for a 2-0 Prowlers’ lead.
Watertown drew within 2-1 on Cole McKechney’s goal with 7:09 remaining in the period, with Ahmed Mahfouz and Troy Taylor assisting.
But Stavro Soilis scored 8:57 into the third period for Port Huron for the final margin.
Port Huron also won for the first time in five meetings against Watertown, which took Friday’s game, 5-3.
Watertown, which has eight games remaining in its regular season, will play at Port Huron at 3:05 today to complete both the three-game set and season series. The Wolves will return to host the Delaware Thunder on Friday and Saturday.
