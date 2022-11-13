COLUMBUS, Ga. — Adam Vannelli scored two minutes and 22 seconds into the third period to break a scoreless tie and power the Columbus River Dragons to a 2-0 victory over the Watertown Wolves in a Federal Prospects Hockey League game Sunday night at the Columbus Civic Center.
Jay Croop added an empty-net goal with 1:04 left and Breandan Colgan made 30 saves for Columbus (7-1).
Travis Smith stopped 30 shots for the Wolves (4-4). Watertown will next host Elmira at 7:30 Friday night at the Watertown Municipal Arena.
■ Croop scored twice as the River Dragons reeled off the game’s last four goals in a 6-2 victory over the Wolves. Alex Storjohann and Cody Wickline each added a goal and an assist while Bailey MacBurnie made 25 saves for Columbus.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.