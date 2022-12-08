WATERTOWN — Scott Coash scored three goals and assisted on another, including tallying two goals in a pivotal second period, to lift the Motor City Rockers past the Watertown Wolves, 7-3, on Thursday night in a Federal Prospects Hockey League game at Watertown Municipal Arena.
Former Wolves goalie Blake Scott made 42 saves for the Rockers.
Roman Gaudet, Dylan Johnson and Ian White each chipped in a goal and an assist for Motor City (12-6), which led 2-1 through the first period and then scored the next three goals in the second to take control.
Jackson Bond and Larry Yellowknee each scored a goal for Watertown (5-9), which lost its fourth straight.
The Wolves will play at Elmira at 7:35 tonight before returning to host Elmira at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
