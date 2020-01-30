WATERTOWN — A week ago, the Watertown Wolves were mired in a three-game losing streak and fallen into third place in the Federal Prospects Hockey League Eastern Division.
What a difference a week makes.
Dominik Bogdziul scored three goals and Michael Stiliadis stopped 33 shots as Watertown earned a 6-3 victory over the Danbury Hat Tricks Wednesday night at the Watertown Municipal Arena.
The win gives the Wolves (19-13-2) their fourth win in a row and first win of the season over the Hat Tricks (21-9-2), who won the first five meetings of the season.
“Psychologically it’s definitely good to get a win against them,” Watertown head coach Paul MacLean said. “Guys are tired and banged up, but they showed a lot of character.”
Shayne Morrissey tallied a goal and an assist while Dillon Kelley made 26 saves for Danbury, which swept Battle Creek over the weekend.
Watertown bounced back over the weekend with a three-game sweep of the Delaware Thunder in three days. The wins helped the Wolves leapfrog the Elmira Enforcers to take back second place in the division.
“The three wins against Delaware were really big because it gave us some confidence,” MacLean said. “When you’re lacking confidence, it’s really tough.”
Bogdziul has generated points in five in his last seven games and recorded his fifth multi-goal game of the season. He’s built a partnership on the ice with former SUNY Canton product Joseph Deveny.
“We got chemistry even before he went to the SPHL and we have good communication on the ice and off the ice,” Bogdziul said.
Stiliadis, who came over in a trade from Elmira on Jan. 20, has settled into the team and is forming a solid one-two punch with Jeremy Pominville. The return of Mike Cosentino gives the Wolves three goalies that can spell Pominville, who played most of the games before Stiliadis was acquired
“It’s a long season and there’s a lot of games all at once,” Stiliadis said. “It’s good to have three guys that can come in and win games.”
Watertown raced out to a 2-0 lead in the first period on goals by Deveny and Michael Desjarlais. Danbury cut the lead in half late in the first period on a goal by Morrissey before Casper Dyrssen tied the game 8:15 into the second period.
The Wolves responded 24 seconds later with a goal by Tyler Bullard, who scored his first goal with the team after signing with the team on Tuesday. The former SUNY Canton player made a few moves past the defense to make his first goal memorable.
“He played with Joe in college, so I’m trying to build a little chemistry up with them,” Bogdziul said.
Bogdziul scored back-to-back goals to help Watertown pull away. His second goal of the period gave Stiliadis a rare goalie assist.
“It’s funny when it happens,” Stiliadis said. “They got it for me, so it was good.”
Stiliadis made 21 saves in the second period and kept Danbury from getting within a goal. He made a sprawling save late in the third period to deny a late Hat Tricks’ scoring chance.
“He just threw it (the puck) across the crease and I just stretched out the groin a little bit on that,” Stiliadis said.
Watertown hosts the Battle Creek Rumble Bees for a pair of games at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The Rumble Bees 1-32, but the Wolves aren’t looking past them.
“We can’t take them easy because they’re trying to spoil everybody’s party,” MacLean said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.