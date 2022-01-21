LOCAL PRO HOCKEY
DANBURY, Conn. — Jonny Ruiz scored three goals to spark the Danbury Hat Tricks to a 5-4 victory over the Watertown Wolves on Friday night in a Federal Prospects Hockey League game at Danbury Ice Arena.
The Hat Tricks halted the Wolves’ franchise-record winning streak at 13 games.
Alexander Jmaeff scored a pair of goals and Justin MacDonald tallied a goal an assist for league-leading Watertown (22-4).
Dmitry Kuznetsov contributed a goal and an assist for Danbury (16-10-2) and goalie Frankie McClendon made 40 saves. Goalie Luke Cohen stopped 30 of 35 shots faced for the Wolves, who lost for the first time since Dec. 8, also at Danbury.
The Wolves will now have a 10-day layoff before their next game when they host Binghamton on Feb. 2 at 7:30 p.m. at the Watertown Municipal Arena.
