LOCAL PRO HOCKEY
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Jan Salak scored a goal and assisted on two others, including scoring the deciding goal 8 minutes and 28 seconds into the third period, as the Carolina Thunderbirds defeated the Watertown Wolves, 5-2, on Friday night in a Federal Prospects Hockey League game before 2,620 fans at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex.
Goalie Jacob Mellen made 33 saves for the Thunderbirds, who halted the Wolves’ winning streak at six games.
Petr Panacek chipped in two goals and an assist for league-leading Carolina (28-7).
Michael Desjarlais and Tyler Bullard scored a goal each for Watertown (21-16), and goalie Jeremy Pominville finished with 43 saves.
Earlier this week, the Wolves acquired forward Ryan Marker in a trade with the Delaware for financial considerations. Also, Watertown rookie goalie Michael Stiliadis was called up by Macon of the SPHL.
Watertown plays again at Carolina at 6:05 tonight.
