BINGHAMTON — Nolan Slachetka and the Watertown Wolves rang in the New Year in style Friday night.
Slachetka scored the game-winning goal with six minutes and 20 seconds remaining in regulation to lift the Wolves to a 4-3 victory over the Binghamton Black Bears on Friday night in a Federal Prospects Hockey League game at Visions Veterans Memorial Arena.
Goalie Breandan Colgan made 28 saves for league-leading Watertown (16-3), which won its seven consecutive game.
Slachetka also registered an assist and Alexander Jmaeff and Tom Tracy also tallied a goal and an assist for the Wolves.
Team captain Justin MacDonald scored his team-leading 19th goal of the season for Watertown.
Larry Yellowknee totaled two assists for the Wolves, who have won six of seven meetings with the Black Bears this season.
Former Watertown forward Tyler Gjurich tallied a goal and an assist for Binghamton (10-10) and goalie Owen Liskiewicz finished with 33 saves.
MacDonald came into the game leading the league in assists (21) and points (39), and tied for third in the league in goals (18), with Jmaeff standing second on the team in goals (17).
Watertown will now host a three-game series against the Carolina Thunderbirds next Friday, Saturday and Sunday, all 7:30 p.m. starts at Watertown Municipal Arena.
