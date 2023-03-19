DANBURY, Conn. — The recent struggles of the Watertown Wolves continued Saturday night.
Updated: March 19, 2023 @ 4:02 am
DANBURY, Conn. — The recent struggles of the Watertown Wolves continued Saturday night.
Four different players scored a goal as the Danbury Hat Tricks downed the Wolves, 4-1, in a Federal Prospects Hockey League game at Danbury Ice Arena.
Watertown (17-25-3) has now lost six consecutive games, with the last four losses coming against league and Empire Division-leading Danbury (36-6-5).
Tobias Odjick scored a goal and assisted on two others and Michael Marchesan tallied a goal and an assist for the Hat Tricks, who extended their winning streak to 10 games.
After Odjick scored 2 minutes and 52 seconds into the game, Jonny Ruiz scored the eventual game-winning goal 6:13 into the opening period to provide Danbury with a 2-0 lead.
Don Carter Jr. scored 2:04 into the second period to pull Watertown within 2-1, but Marchesan followed with a power-play goal 7:47 into the third period, and Brendan Dowler added a tally for the Hat Tricks.
Goalie Frankie McClendon made 23 saves for Danbury,
Wolves starting goalie Ismael Ralsten yielded two goals on four shots faced in taking the loss before he was replaced by Adam Wisco, who made 36 saves on 38 shots.
The Wolves complete their three games in three days with Sunday’s makeup game against the Binghamton Black Bears at 2 p.m. at Visions Veterans Memorial Arena. Watertown will then travel to play a two-game set at Port Huron next Friday and Saturday.
