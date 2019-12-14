DANBURY, Conn. — The Watertown Wolves’ struggles in December continued Saturday night in an 8-3 loss to the Danbury Hat Tricks.
Matyas Kasek scored a pair of goals to spark the Hat Tricks, who scored six consecutive goals to close the game and rout the Wolves in a Federal Hockey League game before 1,004 fans at Danbury Ice Arena.
Watertown (11-6) was dealt its fourth straight loss. Danbury (11-6), an expansion team, won its ninth consecutive game, including a 6-4 win at Watertown on Friday in the first meeting between the clubs.
The Wolves trailed 2-1 through the first period, but rallied to take the lead in the second period, on a goal from Dominik Bogdziul and Tyler Gjurich, with Gjurich’s goal on the power play with 9:16 left in the period.
But the Hat Tricks responded by scoring four unanswered goals to close the period — sparked by back-to-back power-play goals from Carter Shinkaruk and Jonny Ruiz within a 1:17 span — and capped by a goal each from Phil Bronner and Kendall Bolen-Porter to build a 6-3 lead.
Nick DiNicola and Kasek each added a goal in the third period for Danbury, which moved past Watertown and into first place in the Eastern Division.
The Wolves led 1-0 on Jamie Lukas’ shorthanded goal 2:36 into the game, the team’s second shorthanded tally in as many games. Kasek tied it at 5:08 of the period, former Wolves player Aaron Atwell provided Danbury with a 2-1 lead with a goal at 9:59.
Watertown was outshot, 43-25 in the game, including 12-3 in the third period as Wolves rookie goalie Jeremy Pominville (35 saves) was handed his fourth straight loss.
With his assist in the first period, Watertown’s Deric Boudreau extended his point streak to 17 games, registering at least a point in every game this season. Gjurich extended his point streak to 13 games and he’s recorded at least a point in 16 of 17 games.
The two teams will meet in another home-and-home set next week, at 7 p.m. Friday at Danbury and then at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Watertown Municipal Arena.
