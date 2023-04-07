WATERTOWN — The Watertown Wolves’ recent struggles and those at home continued Friday night in a loss to the Port Huron Prowlers.
Four different players scored a goal each to pace the Prowlers to a 4-1 victory against the Wolves in a Federal Prospects Hockey League game before 589 fans at Watertown Municipal Arena.
The loss was the fifth straight for Watertown (18-30-4), which has also lost nine straight on home ice.
The Wolves will host Port Huron at 7:30 tonight in their regular-season home finale.
Dalton Jay tallied a goal and an assist and goalie Brian Tallieu made 26 saves for the Prowlers (27-22-4).
Port Huron took a 1-0 lead on a goal from former Wolves and SUNY Canton player Joseph Deveny with 1:38 left in the first period.
The Prowlers struck quickly in the third period for a 2-0 advantage on Evan Foley’s tally 1:10 into the frame.
The Wolves drew within 2-1 on Everett Thompson’s power-play goal with 8:06 remaining in regulation, but Jay scored with 6:12 left to restore Port Huron’s two-goal lead. Matt Graham added a goal for the Prowlers with 4:01 left.
Rookie goalie Ismael Ralsten made 43 saves for Watertown.
In Watertown’s last game, Ralsten made 40 saves in a 2-1 overtime loss at home to Delaware last Sunday in his first start at this level.
Entering Friday, the Wolves had also lost 11 of their past 12 outings. Their last home win was over Danbury (5-3) on Feb. 11.
After Saturday, the Wolves will be at Elmira on Wednesday before playing at Delaware on Friday and Saturday to complete the regular season.
