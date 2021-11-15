Local pro hockey
SYRACUSE — The Federal Prospects Hockey League has suspended three Watertown Wolves players and one Binghamton Black Bears player as a result of altercations in Saturday’s game.
Wolves defenseman Justin Coachman was given a three-game suspension while forwards Ryan Devine and Nolan Slachetka were each given one-game bans. Black Bears forward Brett Maracle was assessed a two-game suspension.
Watertown will host Danbury on Friday at 7:30 p.m. and then play at Danbury on Saturday.
