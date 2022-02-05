WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Dawson Baker scored a goal and assisted on another as the Carolina Thunderbirds held off the Watertown Wolves to record a 5-3 victory on Saturday night in a Federal Prospects Hockey League game at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex.
Former Wolves player Cameron Dimmitt recorded two assists for the Thunderbirds (18-14-3), who defeated the Wolves (23-5-1) for the second straight night.
Carolina scored the game’s first four goals, including three in the first period, and capped by Jiri Pestuka’s shorthanded tally 59 seconds into the second period.
Watertown attempted to rally by scoring three successive goals from Cole McKechney, Brandon Day and Ryan Devine, with Devine pulling the Wolves within a goal three minutes and 50 seconds into the third period.
But Carolina’s Tommy Cardinal scored an empty-net goal with 38 seconds left to finish off the win.
Devine finished with a goal and an assist, and Justin MacDonald recorded three assists to lead league-leading Watertown, which lost back-to-back games for the first time this season.
The game also included a major second-period melee, which involved eight players, including goalies Luke Cohen of Watertown and Carolina’s Chris Paulin. Cohen received a game misconduct and a match penalty, while Paulin was assessed a double game misconduct. Carolina coach Garrett Rutledge was also ejected from the game, with all the penalties at 5:19 into the period.
The Wolves and Thunderbirds will conclude their three-game set with a game at Carolina at 4:05 today.
After playing at Danbury at 7 p.m. Thursday, Watertown will host Danbury on Friday and Saturday, both 7:30 p.m. starts at Watertown Municipal Arena.
