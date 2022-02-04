LOCAL PRO HOCKEY
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Gus Ford scored the only goal of the shootout as the Carolina Thunderbirds rallied to defeat the Watertown Wolves, 6-5, on Friday night in a Federal Prospects Hockey League game at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex.
John Buttitta scored two goals, including the tying goal with 28 seconds left in the third period, for the Thunderbirds (17-14-3).
Justin MacDonald, Colin Chmelka and Larry Yellowknee each recorded a goal and an assist for the Wolves (23-4-1), who lost for the first time in a game decided beyond regulation. MacDonald scored his 30th goal of the season with 4:33 left in the third period, giving Watertown a 5-4 lead.
Goalie Christopher Marsillo, who was signed this week, stopped 30 of 35 shots faced for the league-leading Wolves, who lost two of its past three games after setting a franchise record with a 13-game win streak.
Chris Paulin made 25 saves for the Thunderbirds, who won their first game in six meetings against the Wolves this season.
The Wolves will also play at Carolina at 7:35 tonight and at 4:05 p.m. Sunday to complete the three-game set.
