WATERTOWN — Colin Murray scored three goals and assisted on another to spark the Carolina Thunderbirds to a 9-6 win over the Watertown Wolves on Saturday night in a Federal Prospects Hockey League game before 1,002 fans at Watertown Municipal Arena.
Jan Krivohlavek tallied two goals an assist for the Thunderbirds, and Viktor Grebennikov contributed a goal and two assists.
Rookie goalie Nicholas Modica stopped 23 of 29 shots for league-leading Carolina (33-10).
Ryan Marker totaled a goal and three assists for the Wolves and Joe Deveny recorded four assists.
Kyle Powell tallied a goal and an assist for Watertown (25-20), Dominik Bogdziul scored a goal and rookies William Lamoureux, Tyson Bruce and Anthony Filoso each scored their first pro goals.
Wolves goalie Jeremy Pominville yielded six goals on 33 shots faced, taking the loss before he was pulled in the second period.
Watertown scored the game’s first two goals, and after two consecutive Carolina goals, Marker provided Watertown with a 3-2 lead with a goal 44 seconds into the second period.
Carolina then responded by scoring four straight goals to take a 6-3 lead with 8:22 left in the period.
The Wolves drew within 6-5 on back-to-back goals from Lamoureux and Powell 3:58 into the third period, but Murray and Daniel Klinecky each followed with a goal, with Murray’s coming on the power play, for an 8-5 Thunderbirds lead.
The Wolves will host the Port Huron Prowlers at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Fairgrounds.
