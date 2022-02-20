WATERTOWN — Alexander Jmaeff scored two goals, and Justin MacDonald and Lane King each added a goal and two assists to spark the Watertown Wolves to a 7-3 win over the Binghamton Black Bears in a Federal Prospects Hockey League game Sunday at Watertown Municipal Arena.
MacDonald’s goal was his 40th of the season for the league-leading Wolves (28-6-1).
Larry Yellowknee, Nolan Slachetka and Michael Mann rounded out the Watertown goals, while Cole McKechney chipped in two assists.
Former Wolves players Gavin Yates, who was a key cog for Watertown in its 2018 championship drive with 10 points and six goals in six playoff games, and Kyle Powell along with Geno DeAngelo scored for the Black Bears (19-17-0). Josh Newberg provided two assists.
Watertown plays at Binghamton on Monday at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.