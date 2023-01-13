WATERTOWN — The Binghamton Black Bears made short work of the Watertown Wolves on Friday night.
The Black Bears scored four goals in the first period, including two within the first five minutes and 40 seconds, en route to recording a 6-2 triumph over the Wolves in a Federal Prospects Hockey League game before a turnout of 1,251 at Watertown Municipal Arena.
Binghamton (18-8) has now won five of six meetings against Watertown this season, including both games at Watertown.
After Nikita Ivashkin scored 2:41 into the game, former Wolves player Tyler Gjurich tallied a goal for a 2-0 lead, which was set up by Gavin Yates, who is another former Wolves player,
Yates then scored a power-play goal at 15:09 and Ivashkin followed with a tally at 19:24 to cap the scoring in the first period.
The goal by Yates chased Watertown goalie Travis Smith, who made nine saves on 12 shots faced in taking the loss.
Mac Lewis and Chad Lopez each scored a goal in the second period to stake the Black Bears to a 6-0 advantage.
Jackson Bond and Chase DiBari each scored in the third period for Watertown (11-14).
Goalie Jeremie Forget made 38 saves to record the win for Binghamton.
The Wolves and Black Bears will complete the home-and-home series with a game at Binghamton at 7 p.m. today.
