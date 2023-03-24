PORT HURON, Mich. — Elijah Wilson continues to provide a spark for the Watertown Wolves in his rookie season and Friday night he provided the team with a much-needed lift.

Wilson scored two goals, including the go-ahead goal early in the third period, as the Wolves held off the Port Huron Prowlers to record a 4-3 victory in a Federal Prospects Hockey League game at McMorran Place.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.