PORT HURON, Mich. — Elijah Wilson continues to provide a spark for the Watertown Wolves in his rookie season and Friday night he provided the team with a much-needed lift.
Wilson scored two goals, including the go-ahead goal early in the third period, as the Wolves held off the Port Huron Prowlers to record a 4-3 victory in a Federal Prospects Hockey League game at McMorran Place.
Watertown (18-26-3) snapped a seven-game losing streak that began earlier this month.
With the game tied 1-1 heading into the third period, Wilson scored 2:52 in and Parker Moskal followed with a goal 6:50 into the frame. Both goals were assisted by fellow rookie Lincoln Gingerich.
Rookie goalie Adam Wisco made 33 saves for the Wolves, his first at this level.
After Gingerich scored an empty-net goal with 1:19 remaining in regulation to provide Watertown with a 4-1 advantage, Matt Graham and Dalton Jay each scored in the final minute of play for Port Huron.
The Wolves seized a 1-0 lead on Wilson’s goal 14:46 into the game, with Moskal assisting.
The Prowlers drew even on Matt Stoia’s power-play goal at 16:30 of the period, with Alex Johnson assisting.
Goalie Wyatt Hoflin stopped 32 of 35 shots faced for Port Huron (25-21-3).
The Wolves, who have nine games remaining in the regular season, won for the first time since Feb. 25, when they topped Delaware, 9-3.
Watertown will again play at Port Huron at 7:05 p.m. Saturday before returning to host Columbus on Friday and then will host Delaware on Saturday and Sunday.
