LOCAL PRO HOCKEY
DANBURY, Conn. — Cory Anderson scored three goals and assisted on another as the Danbury Hat Tricks rolled to an 8-1 win over the Watertown Wolves on Thursday night in a Federal Prospects Hockey League game before 767 fans at Danbury Ice Arena.
Steve Mele and Nicola Levesque each contributed a goal and two assists for the Hat Tricks, who scored the first seven goals of the game, including four in the first period.
Goalie Thomas McGuckin stopped 38 of 39 shots faced for Eastern Division-leading Danbury (18-7), which has won nine of its past 10 games, including five straight.
The Hat Tricks have won all five meetings with the Wolves this season, including three in Connecticut.
Tyler Gjurich scored the only goal of the game for Watertown with 12 minutes, 1 second left in the game.
Goalie Jeremy Pominville surrendered six goals on 26 shots faced for the second-place Wolves (14-11).
Watertown will host division rival Elmira at 7:30 tonight and Saturday at Watertown Municipal Arena.
