FRASER, Mich. — Scott Coash scored the deciding goal unassisted four minutes and 44 seconds into the third period as the Motor City Rockers edged the Watertown Wolves, 3-2, on Friday night in a Federal Prospects Hockey League game at Big Boy Arena.
Goalie Trevor Babin stopped 28 of 30 shots faced for the Rockers (16-16).
Motor City struck quickly by scoring two goals within a span of 52 seconds early in the first period. Everett Thompson scored a goal 2:56 elapsed and Connor Inger followed, with Devon Fields assisting on both tallies.
The Wolves drew to within 2-1 on Larry Yellowknee’s goal in the final minute of the period, with Brendan Hussey assisting.
After Coash scored early in the third period, Watertown’s Parker Moskal scored a power-play goal 8:53 into the period.
Goalie Owen Liskiewicz finished with 38 saves for the Wolves (11-17), who have lost four consecutive games.
Watertown occupies fourth place in the Empire Division and entered trailing third-place Elmira by three points.
The expansion Rockers are now 4-1 against the Wolves this season, taking the past four meetings.
■ Earlier this week, the Wolves sent forward Jackson Bond to Mississippi to complete an earlier trade. Watertown also acquired forward Don Carter, Jr. in a trade with Elmira for future considerations. The Wolves also released forwards Rocco DiCostanzo and Thomas McGuire.
Watertown will play again at Motor City at 7 p.m. Saturday before traveling to play at Carolina next Friday and Saturday.
