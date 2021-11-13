BINGHAMTON — Alexander Jmaeff and Justin MacDonald each recorded a three-point night to spark the Watertown Wolves to a 7-5 victory over the Binghamton Black Bears on Saturday in a Federal Prospects Hockey League game at Visions Veterans Memorial Arena.
Goalie Gregory Hussey made 33 saves for Watertown, which won its first game played at Binghamton. The Wolves also won three of four games on the road stretching back to last weekend.
Jmaeff scored two goals and assisted on another and MacDonald totaled a goal and two assists on the night for Watertown (4-2), which won two games last weekend at Carolina before losing at Danbury on Wednesday.
Colin Chmekla scored the deciding goal with 41 seconds remaining in the second period, with Cole McKechney assisting,
Earlier in the period, the Wolves had reclaimed the lead at 4-3 on Justin MacDonald’s power-play goal, also with McKechney assisting, before the Black Bears tied the game on Tyler Becker’s power-play tally with 3:38 remaining in the period.
Michael Mann and Nolan Slachetka each added a goal in the third period for Watertown.
The Wolves seized an early 2-0 lead as Jmaeff scored twice within a span of 2 minutes and 44 second. He opened the scoring 2:24 in, with Michael Mercurio assisting, and scored again at 5:08, with McKechney setting up the goal.
After Geno DeAngelo pulled Binghamton to within 2-1 with his goal at 10:28 of the period, Mercurio provided Watertown with a 3-1 advantage with his goal, which was assisted by MacDonald and Jmaeff.
McKechney finished with three assists for the Wolves.
Josh Newberg tallied a goal and an assist for the Black Bears (4-2), the league’s newest team, who had a four-game winning streak snapped.
The Wolves next week will play a home-and-home series with Danbury as they will host the Hat Tricks at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Watertown Municipal Arena before playing at Danbury at 7 p.m. Saturday.
